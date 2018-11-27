Saskatoon Wildlife Federation feeding community with food bank donation

The Saskatoon Food Bank & Learning Centre received a donation of 2,500 pounds of meat on Tuesday.

The protein came from the Saskatoon Wildlife Federation’s (SWF) Hunt 4 Hunger program, where hunters donate their extra meat throughout the hunting season.

It’s then processed by volunteers for distribution.

Deborah Hamp, director of operations and engagement with the food bank, said the organization appreciates the support.

“Each year skilled hunters and the hardworking staff and volunteers at the Saskatoon Wildlife Federation provide high-quality protein for our emergency food baskets and we are grateful,” Hamp said in a press release.

SWF executive director Michael Kincade said Hunt 4 Hunger has provided over 12,500 pounds of meat to the food bank over the last eight years.