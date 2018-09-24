Saskatchewan farmers stock Saskatoon Food Bank shelves with 72K eggs

Seventy-two thousand eggs from Saskatchewan farmers are now available for distribution to Saskatoon families in need.

Saskatchewan Egg Producers (SaskEgg) made the egg donation to the Saskatoon Food Bank & Learning Centre on Monday.

“The egg farmers of this province believe in helping, and in the importance of ensuring that the great nutrition packed in all our local eggs is available to families in need,” SaskEgg chair Shawn Harman said in a press release.

“We’re really thrilled to give back to the community in this way.”

We were thrilled to be able to fill the @yxeFoodBank shelves with 72,000 eggs as our Egg Farmers Give Back during #HungerActionMonth!

Egg Farmers care about #foodsecurity #eggs pic.twitter.com/P9ttPzAYH7 — Sask Egg Producers (@SaskEgg) September 24, 2018

Saskatoon Food Bank executive director Laurie O’Connor said eggs are a staple for many meals, and the donation will help provide much needed protein to a typical food basket.

The food bank kicked off Hunger Action Month earlier this September by challenging people to take action against poverty and hunger in the community.

SaskEgg said this week it will be meeting the needs of a large number of food banks, shelters, and school nutrition programs across the province in support of the initiative.