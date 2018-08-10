Donation boosts Saskatoon Food Bank’s milk program

The Saskatoon Food Bank and Learning Centre says a donation from local dairy producers couldn’t have come at a better time.

For the rest of the summer, SaskMilk will be matching the food bank’s milk for children program litre for litre.

The program provides one litre of milk for children under seventeen, as well as for pregnant and nursing women.

The donation will double that amount to two litres.

In total, SaskMilk will be donating 24,000 litres of milk and $9,000 to the program.

“We know that kids can’t access breakfast and lunch programs during the summer months when school is out. That puts families, whose budgets are already stretched really thin, in a very vulnerable position,” Saskatoon Food Bank operations director Deborah Hamp said.

“This donation allows families to have a little bit of a break over the summer and make sure that their kids can receive the nutrition that they need.”

The food bank said it relies solely on the public for funds to run its milk program.

