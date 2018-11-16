Saskatoon Salvation Army’s kettle campaign launches its new season

The Salvation Army‘s largest fundraising effort is underway to support Saskatoon families in need this holiday season.

The annual Christmas kettle campaign kicked off Thursday with Ward 8 Coun. Sarina Gersher making the symbolic first donation.

Eighteen kettles will be placed at various retailers throughout the city until Christmas Eve with a fundraising goal of $325,000. Last year, the campaign raised $360,000 and helped support 4,400 families.

An application process is also underway for Christmas hampers, giving families the chance to go through the toy shop.

“The parents have the opportunity to wrap those gifts and take them home knowing what they’re giving their children on Christmas day and knowing maybe that it’s something that they were maybe dreaming of or hoping for,” Salvation Army Capt. Laurie Sauder said.

Volunteers to help fill 1,557 shifts over the six-week campaign can contact kettle co-ordinator Erin Haaland at 639-998-7258, email kettle@salvationarmysaskatoon.org, or sign up online.