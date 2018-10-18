Toasty Toes campaign collects socks for Saskatchewan’s vulnerable

The Chiropractors’ Association of Saskatchewan and the Salvation Army are ensuring no one has to navigate the province’s harsh winters without socks.

The third annual Toasty Toes sock drive is underway and the goal is to collect 15,000 pairs this year for those in need.

Major Mike Hoeft, with the Salvation Army, said there’s a need for socks year-round, but it’s especially important in the colder months.

“It’s nothing like having a nice pair of warm socks that are dry and clean and brand new,” Hoeft said. “It’s something we don’t think about all that often, but we all have a need for.”

Last year, more than 18,000 pairs were collected by the chiropractors’ association.

New sock donations will be accepted at chiropractic clinics across Saskatchewan until Nov. 23.