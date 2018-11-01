2019 Your Saskatchewan calendars support Saskatoon charity TLC@Home

Enjoy the best shot of the province all year long with the 2019 Your Saskatchewan Calendar that helps support a very special Christmas charity in Saskatoon.

Touching Lives of Children at Home (TLC@Home) puts together shoeboxes for children at inner-city schools who might not otherwise receive Christmas gifts. Boxes include items like mitts, toques, toothpaste and small toys.

READ MORE: TLC@Home brings Christmas cheer to Saskatoon schools

All of the proceeds of the calendar sales will go to the charity.

Calendars can be picked up at Global Saskatoon at 218 Robin Cres., as well as the Hairstyle Inn at Lawson Heights Mall, or The Centre Mall for a minimum donation of $10.

They are the perfect holiday gift, filled with images captured and submitted by Global Saskatoon viewers of scenes from across the province and are proudly supported by PrintWest and Mister Print.

WATCH BELOW: How you can fill up a TLC@Home shoebox for children at inner-city Saskatoon schools

TLC@Home, started by Hairstyle Inn in 2006, looks to help children in Saskatoon one shoe box at a time.

Global Saskatoon and Cameco are proud partners and have filled Christmas gift boxes with toys and other goodies for thousands of children in core schools over the past several years.