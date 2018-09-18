Canada
September 18, 2018 3:11 pm

Kitchener butcher offering sausages for cell phones

By Reporter  Global News
Trade your old Blackberry for bratwurst at Kitchener butcher shop.

ForeQuarter Butcher Shop
A butcher shop in Kitchener is offering free sausages for cell phones.

The ForeQuarter Butcher Shop is advertising that it will give two sausages to any customer who is willing to part with an old BlackBerry device.

The owner of the shop, Colby LeMoine, says he wanted to pay homage to the Canadian company, which has its headquarters in Waterloo, only 10 kilometres away.

He says so far the response has been great.

The phones don’t need to be working to be eligible for the trade-in deal.
