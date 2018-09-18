Kitchener butcher offering sausages for cell phones

A butcher shop in Kitchener is offering free sausages for cell phones.

The ForeQuarter Butcher Shop is advertising that it will give two sausages to any customer who is willing to part with an old BlackBerry device.

The owner of the shop, Colby LeMoine, says he wanted to pay homage to the Canadian company, which has its headquarters in Waterloo, only 10 kilometres away.

He says so far the response has been great.

The phones don’t need to be working to be eligible for the trade-in deal.