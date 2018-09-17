Canada
Kitchener City Hall turns 25 Monday

By Local Online Journalist (Kitchener)  Global News

Kitchener City Hall celebrates its 25th anniversary with a party Monday.

The festivities begin at 12:30 p.m. with speeches from Mayor Berry Vrbanovic, former mayor Carl Zehr and the building’s architect Bruce Kuwabara.

“The opening of a new city hall in 1993, after 20 years in a leased building, was an exciting time for both employees and the community,” Vrbanovic said in a statement. “As someone who was an employee back then, I remember the excitement of the construction period and especially move-in week!”

There will also be an opportunity for the public to speak with Kuwabara and get tours of the building to get a better understanding of the architecture as well as to take a closer look at the artwork around the building.

There will also be a special photo taken for a time capsule. Citizens will also get an opportunity to decide what goes in it.

