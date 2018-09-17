Canada
September 17, 2018 4:44 pm

Alleged thefts in Brantford lead to arrest

Police have made an arrest in connection with several reported thefts within a three-day period in Brantford.

Between Tuesday and Thursday of last week, police say two women had their purses stolen from their carts while shopping, a business was robbed on Fairview Drive, and a gas theft was reported on Colborne Street.

Investigators were able to obtain descriptions of the suspect and the vehicle he was operating, which was discovered in a parking lot on Friday, when a 52-year-old Kitchener man was taken into custody.

Ngoc Dung Do is now facing charges of theft and breach of probation.

