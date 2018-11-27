Ottawa police looking to identify 2 vehicles in relation to missing person investigation

Ottawa police are seeking the public’s help to identify two vehicles that may be related to the disappearance of an 18-year-old Ottawa man who went missing on Monday.

Based on tips from the public, the police have released images of the two vehicles in the hopes that someone will recognize them.

In the photos, the vehicles can be seen on the side of the Airport Parkway with an abandoned Ford Focus parked not far behind. Licence plates can be seen on the front of the two vehicles, but the quality of the images makes it difficult to see the licence plate numbers.

The two vehicles are a white Mazda and a red Ford, but police were not able to confirm the exact models of the cars.

Kilal Taha was first reported missing when his car was found empty and running on the side of the Airport Parkway near the Walkley Road exit Monday morning. The investigation into his disappearance continues.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding this investigation to call the Ottawa Police Major Crimes Unit at 613-236-1222, ext.5493. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or by downloading the Ottawa police app.