40 permits seized, 289 tickets issued in accessible parking enforcement blitz: City of London

The City of London issued nearly 300 parking tickets and seized 40 parking permits during a week-long enforcement blitz.

Between November 19 and 25, 2018, there were 289 tickets issued for accessible parking violations and 40 permits seized, which is an increase over the amount of tickets and permit seizures made during the July 2018 enforcement blitz.

Some of the violations included vehicles parked in designated accessible parking spaces without displaying a permit, accessible parking permits being used by someone other than the permit holder, and vehicles displaying fraudulent and/or expired permits.

For some, the permit holder is deceased or otherwise wasn’t present when a vehicle was parked in a space.

Officials say the blitz was aimed at ensuring that accessible parking spaces and by-law exemptions are being used by individuals who are properly complying with the regulations of a valid accessible parking permit. When an accessible parking space is misused, it prevents the space from being available to those who need access.

“These spaces are required for those who need them; they are not a luxury or a convenience,” said manager of municipal law enforcement and parking services Annette Drost in a news release. “They give people a quality of life to allow them to visit or shop in our community.”

