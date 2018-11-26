Ottawa police seek to identify robbery suspect

Ottawa police are asking for the public’s assistance to identify a suspect in a robbery that occurred in Elmvale Acres on Friday morning.

Police say officers responded to a call at around noon regarding a robbery near the intersection of Othello Avenue and Chapman Boulevard near the Elmvale shopping centre.

According to police, a 57-year-old woman had been walking along the sidewalk when she was approached from behind. The suspect then allegedly pulled on her purse and she was knocked to the ground.

Police are releasing stills from surveillance footage which they believe captured the suspect. The man is described as heavy-set, between 20 and 30 years old with a chin-strap beard and dark hair.

READ MORE: OPP find body of snowmobiler who went missing near Westport

At the time of the incident, the suspect was wearing a camouflage hat, grey sweatpants and a dark-coloured jacket.

Police are asking anyone with information on the incident to call the robbery unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5116. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).