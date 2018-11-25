Canada
November 25, 2018 10:53 am
Updated: November 25, 2018 10:54 am

Rideau Lakes OPP searching for missing Westport man

Scott McPherson has been reported missing after he was believed to be snowmobiling in the Westport, Ont., area on Nov. 23.

Rideau Lakes OPP are searching for a 33-year-old man from Westport, Ont., after he was reported missing on Nov. 24 at around 2:45 p.m.

Police say Scott McPherson was last seen at around 7 p.m. on Nov. 23 and was believed to be snowmobiling in the Westport area at the time of his disappearance.

The search is being conducted by the OPP Emergency Response Team, OPP Snowmobile ATV Vessel Enforcement Team, Rideau Lakes Fire Service and OPP Unmanned Aerial Support.

McPherson is described as five feet seven inches tall and 150 pounds with a thin build, unshaven face and short brown hair.

Police are urging the public to contact them at 613-345-1790 or 1-888-310-1122 with any information regarding McPherson’s whereabouts.

Global News