Organizers meet goal as 106th Grey Cup sells out in Edmonton

It was the goal when the organizers announced the event months ago and now the 2018 edition of the Grey Cup is officially sold out.

Officials with the Grey Cup Festival 2018 announced Sunday afternoon that all 55,819 tickets are sold for the 2018 Grey Cup, presented by Shaw.

The Calgary Stampeders will take-on the Ottawa RedBlacks Sunday afternoon at The Brick Field at Commonwealth Stadium.

“This is a situation where words cannot express how we feel,” said Edmonton Eskimos president, CEO and 2018 Grey Cup co-chair Len Rhodes. “Edmonton and the entire nation have set a new standard of how to celebrate the Grey Cup together.”

Organizers estimate some 500,000 fans will take in the big game, as well as festival, awards and other events, equalling an $80 million injection into the local economy.

It estimated millions more will be watching the game on television.

Grey Cup festivities began on Wednesday and will wrap up Sunday night with the winner being crowned.