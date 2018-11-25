Preview: London Knights to face Windsor Spitfires on Sunday afternoon

Ultimately, hockey is about two things: putting the puck into the other team’s net and keeping it out of yours.

And right now, the London Knights are doing a marvellous job of both.

The Knights lead the Ontario Hockey League in goals per game and goals against per game, and they have won 11 straight.

On Sunday afternoon, London faces a Windsor Spitfires team that made scoring tough on the Knights during their last meeting, when the Spitfires shut the Knights out 2-0 on Oct. 4 on the back of 32 saves from Vancouver Canucks prospect Michael DiPietro.

Windsor split a home-and-home with the Flint Firebirds, losing 3-1 on Friday in Flint, Mich., and winning 6-3 on home ice Saturday night.

London will come in feeling fresh after beating Owen Sound 7-2 on Friday and having Saturday off from games, but Knights assistant coach Rick Steadman cautions that this doesn’t always create the advantage you might expect.

“Usually, a team comes into a three-on-three situation knowing what to expect. Their legs might be a little tired, but it usually prompts them to simplify their game and put the pressure on the other team to not make mistakes. Today, that team is us,” said Steadman.

The Knights swept three games in three days last weekend and have gone 13-0-1 in their last 14.

Putting ‘em in and keeping ‘em out

London has given up just 58 goals this year, or 2.52 per game. Only Oshawa and the league-leading Ottawa 67s are even close. They are the only other teams averaging less than three goals against per game.

The Knights are averaging 4.17 goals for per game, which is No. 1 in the OHL and better than Ottawa, Sault Ste. Marie, Barrie and Sarnia — the only four teams that have cracked the century mark in scoring. In their last seven games, the Knights have had 34 goals. Break it down, and you feel the heat.

Bringing down the bears

The annual Teddy Bear Toss will take place on Sunday, Dec. 2 at Budweiser Gardens when London and Sarnia go head-to-head for the third time this season. The Knights still hold the Ontario Hockey League record for the number of bears and stuffed toys thrown onto the ice. They collected 10,671 plush toys for the Salvation Army’s Christmas Hamper program in 2012. The world record belongs to the Calgary Hitmen, whose fans rained down 28,815 stuffed toys in December 2015.

The first Teddy Bear Toss was held by the Kamloops Blazers in December 1993. Shane Doan and Darcy Tucker combined to set up Brad Lukowich for the first official goal to bring down the bears. It has since become an annual tradition in just about every junior hockey rink. The Hershey Bears have also held one, and internationally, they have been done in Sweden and Australia. The Knights have been holding their Teddy Bear Toss since 2001. Patrick Barbieri scored the first Teddy Bear Toss goal for the Knights.

Gagner gets his first of the year in the NHL

Former Knights player Sam Gagner started the year in the American Hockey League with the Toronto Marlies. He didn’t flinch and he certainly didn’t pout. The former sixth overall pick of the Edmonton Oilers put up 15 points in 15 games, and when injuries hit the Canucks, Gagner was recalled. On Saturday, another former Knight, Bo Horvat, set him up for his first goal of the year in a 4-2 win over the Los Angeles Kings.

Up next

London will spend the week practicing and then play home games on Friday night and Sunday afternoon. The Erie Otters will visit Budweiser Gardens on Friday, Nov. 30. The teams met on Nov. 18 in Erie, where the Knights won 6-3. Erie is battling with Sarnia and Kitchener to get into a playoff spot in the Western Conference. On Sunday, Dec. 2, London will host the Sarnia Sting for their annual Teddy Bear toss. The Knights have won both games against the Sting this year, beating them 7-6 in overtime on a goal by Liam Foudy and 4-2 in Sarnia in late October.

