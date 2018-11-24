Salvation Army launches annual Christmas Kettle campaign in London

The London Knights played host to a ceremonial puck drop on Friday that marked the beginning of the Salvation Army’s annual Christmas Kettle campaign.

The Salvation Army is looking to raise $550,000 from proceeds gathered in kettles across London.

Before reaching that goal, Shannon Wise, spokesperson for the Salvation Army, says more than 10,000 hours of volunteer shifts need to be filled.

“When we have people standing at the kettles, the donations will come,” said Wise, adding that Christmas is a crucial time for fundraising.

“We run programs and services all year-long, but it is essential we succeed with this campaign in order to keep those programs up and running.”

According to Wise, there is no better time than now to donate to the Salvation Army.

“One in six kids in London go to bed hungry and that’s not okay,” said Wise.

“We need to do our best to make sure that we’re giving the best we can to our local residents that need a hand up, not a handout.”

Last year’s campaign saw the kettles bring in almost $600,000.

Those looking to attend one of the Christmas Kettles posted around London can sign up at www.londonchristmaskettles.ca.

Before the holidays wrap up, the Salvation Army will provide more than 5,000 households with a food hamper and even more bags of toys for children in London.

Christmas hamper distribution will be held at the Western Fair Agriplex on Dec. 13 and 14, and from Dec. 17 to 19.