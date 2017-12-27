Annual Salvation Army kettle campaign reaches new heights in London

Finalized numbers won’t be made available until January, but early estimates show the Salvation Army’s kettle campaign surpassed its goal with roughly $590,000 raised.

“This year, our target goal was the highest it’s ever been at $550,000,” said spokesperson Shannon Wise.

“Last year, we broke our record as well and we are thrilled, once again, to be able to announce that we surpassed our goal. Not just only surpassing it, but knocking it out of the park. Almost $600,000 that we’ve been able to raise so far this year.”

Wise added that this wouldn’t have been possible without volunteers.

“Our volunteers are the heartbeat of this campaign. Every year, we rely on them. We couldn’t do it without them so our volunteers make the world of difference for this campaign.”

The excess funds will allow the Salvation Army to “go above and beyond” in providing social services for the most vulnerable in the community. Donations can still be made online.