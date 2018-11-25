Crime
November 25, 2018 10:02 am

Police investigating suspicious death in downtown Calgary

Police are investigating a suspicious death after responding to a call in downtown Calgary early Sunday morning.

The Calgary Police Service’s Homicide Unit is investigating after a man died early Sunday morning in downtown Calgary.

Police were called shortly before 3 a.m. to an establishment at 118 5 Ave. S.W. with reports that somebody had been injured during a disturbance inside.

According to police, a man in his 30s was found with life-threatening injuries when they arrived on the scene. He later died in hospital.

An autopsy has been tentatively scheduled for Monday.

Investigators are on the scene, interviewing witnesses and trying to determine what happened inside the bar.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Calgary police or Crimestoppers.

More to come.

