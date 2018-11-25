Canada-wide warrant issued for Mississauga man wanted in attempted murder investigation

A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for a Mississauga man wanted in an attempted murder investigation.

Peel regional police said officers were called to the area of Delmonte Crescent and Brandon Gate Drive in Mississauga on Nov. 10 just after 11 p.m. for reports of shots fired.

When officers arrived on the scene, police said they found several shell casings and a suspect vehicle, which was damaged after it crashed into several parked vehicles.

No one was injured in the shooting, and everyone involved fled the scene before police arrived.

Police have issued an arrest warrant for Travon Edwards-Bryan, 23, of Mississauga.

Police said they executed a search warrant at Edwards-Bryan’s home on Sunday, but he was not found.

Police said he may be “evading capture.”

Edwards-Bryan is described as six feet four inches tall and approximately 170 pounds with a medium build.

Anyone with information is asked to call Peel police at 905-453-2121, ext. 3205 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.