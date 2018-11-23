Crime
November 23, 2018 3:11 pm
Updated: November 23, 2018 3:12 pm

Woman in critical condition after daytime shooting in Mississauga

By Digital Content Coordinator  640 Toronto

A Peel Regional Police cruiser and officer are seen at the 12 Division station.

Nick Westoll / File / Global News
A A

Peel Regional Police are looking for a male suspect after a 23-year-old woman was shot during a daytime shooting in Mississauga on Friday.

Police were called to a residential area near Battleford Road and Glen Erin Drive for a report of shots fired at about 2:30 p.m.

Peel Paramedics said a woman was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries after suffering a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

Two daycares and eight schools have been placed under hold and secure as police conduct their investigation.

More to come.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Mississauga
Mississauga shooting
peel police
peel regional police

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News