Woman in critical condition after daytime shooting in Mississauga
Peel Regional Police are looking for a male suspect after a 23-year-old woman was shot during a daytime shooting in Mississauga on Friday.
Police were called to a residential area near Battleford Road and Glen Erin Drive for a report of shots fired at about 2:30 p.m.
Peel Paramedics said a woman was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries after suffering a gunshot wound to the abdomen.
Two daycares and eight schools have been placed under hold and secure as police conduct their investigation.
More to come.
