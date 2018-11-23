Woman in critical condition after daytime shooting in Mississauga

Peel Regional Police are looking for a male suspect after a 23-year-old woman was shot during a daytime shooting in Mississauga on Friday.

Police were called to a residential area near Battleford Road and Glen Erin Drive for a report of shots fired at about 2:30 p.m.

Peel Paramedics said a woman was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries after suffering a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

Two daycares and eight schools have been placed under hold and secure as police conduct their investigation.

More to come.

Responding to the area of Battleford & GlenErin in Mississauga. One 23yof being treated and transported to a trauma centre in critical condition. @PeelPoliceMedia — Peel Paramedics (@Peel_Paramedics) November 23, 2018

Additional hold and secure: Eden Daycare

Royal Daycare — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPoliceMedia) November 23, 2018

Shot Fired

Area of Battleford Rd / Glen Erin Dr. #Mississauga

Adult female injured.

Police in the area.

No further information at this time.

PR180441474 #PRP — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPoliceMedia) November 23, 2018