Strong winds forecast for B.C. coast as November storm approaches

Batten down the hatches, B.C.: strong winds and rain are on the way for much of the coast.

Environment Canada has issued wind warnings for Haida Gwaii and the north end of Vancouver Island for Saturday night and Sunday morning.

Batten down the hatches, B.C.

Warnings and special weather statements in effect for much of the coast, with heavy winds on the way tonight and tomorrow night.#BCStorm pic.twitter.com/722zJ80f0W — Simon Little (@simonplittle) November 25, 2018

The first of the systems will be weaker, it said, though it will still produce strong southeasterly winds for the north and central coast.

READ MORE: Hail, flash floods hit Maple Ridge as thunderstorm slams Metro Vancouver

A second, more powerful front will hit the north and central coast Sunday morning, with winds of up to 90 km/h and gusts topping 110 km/h.

“Damage to buildings, such as to roof shingles and windows, may occur. Loose objects may be tossed by the wind and cause injury or damage,” says the warning.

WATCH: (Aired Oct. 29, 2018) Parts of Vancouver drying out after night of flash floods

Southern Vancouver Island, Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley are forecast to get hit with strong winds on Sunday night.

READ MORE: Break out the galoshes, the first Pacific storm of the season is here

Environment Canada says rain is expected to begin over the island late Sunday night and over the Lower Mainland early Monday morning.

“There remains some uncertainty to the rainfall totals of this approaching system due to the strong upper level flow,” says an Environment Canada special weather statement.

“It is possible that some areas could receive warning-level amounts on Monday.”