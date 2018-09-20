Break out the galoshes, the first Pacific storm of the season is here

B.C.’s south coast is bracing for its first big Pacific storm of the season.

An Environment Canada special weather statement remains in place for parts of Metro Vancouver and much of Vancouver Island, and a rainfall warning has been issued for western Vancouver Island.

“It’s not an incredibly intense system, but we certainly will feel its impact starting [Thursday night],” said Global BC meteorologist Kristi Gordon.

Gordon said up to 30 millimetres of rain is forecast to fall by Friday morning, with the heaviest rain due between midnight and 7 a.m.

The mountains and northern sections of Metro Vancouver will get hit the hardest, with areas further south more likely to get 15 to 20 millimetres of rain.

“Then a little break from the heavy rain Friday morning before then next wave hits Friday afternoon,” said Gordon.

“By Saturday morning another 30 millimeters of rain could fall across northern regions and near the mountains. Thunderstorms are also possible.”

Winds of up to 60 kilometres are also in the forecast.

Vancouver Island is slated to get hit with strong winds overnight, while the most powerful gusts are expected on the inner coast on Friday.

The Lower Mainland’s strongest winds are expected in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Environment Canada has warned that trees and branches may be particularly susceptible to the gusts due to the particularly dry summer.

“But the winds are expected to reach only 50 kilometres per hour and the ground is not saturated, so the likelihood of entire trees falling is small,” said Gordon.

Power outages are also possible, and BC Ferries customers are advised to check for delays ahead of any sailings.

On the bright side, skies are expected to clear by Sunday, the first full day of Fall, with temperatures up to 18 degrees.