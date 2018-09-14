Hail, flash floods hit Maple Ridge as severe thunderstorm warning issued for Metro Vancouver

Batten down the hatches Metro Vancouver, there’s a storm ‘a-comin’.

Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for the region’s northeast, including Coquitlam and Maple Ridge, and southeast, including Surrey and Langley.

At 5:02pm PDT latest radar shows the intense #thunderstorm is drifting very slowly eastward. Impacting parts of #MapleRidge & #WalnutGrove. Reports coming in of heavy #rain & pea sized #hail. Full warning details: https://t.co/4fXUvANCqv Please send reports using #BCstorm pic.twitter.com/BWOO005Hwl — ECCC Weather British Columbia (@ECCCWeatherBC) September 15, 2018

Environment Canada said a strong thunderstorm cell was manifesting over Maple Ridge, stretching south over the Fraser River and moving slowly towards Fort Langley.

The agency is warning of severe rain and pea-sized hail, which by 5 p.m. had already begun to douse Maple Ridge and Walnut Grove.

It said some areas could see rain accumulations of more than 25 millimetres in a one-hour period.

There were also reports of flooding along River Road and at the Port Haney WestCoast Express Station. Trains were still operating but bus service was skipping the station.

The RCMP closed River Road outside the station.

We set a coffee cup outside for a minute and it filled halfway up with hail. Yikes! #bcstorm #mapleridge pic.twitter.com/FhPDZ5me9p — Caleb Harder (@cjaharder) September 14, 2018

“Heavy downpours are likely to cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. Lightning kills and injures Canadians every year. Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors!” wrote Environment Canada.

The sudden storm caught many in the region off guard, with residents taking to social media to share images of hail and flash flooding, much of it in Maple Ridge.

There's nothing like a #severestorm to bring people together. Watching the hail and laughing hysterically with strangers. pic.twitter.com/qD2ZOLt44S — Maryanne (@McFarlaneDesign) September 15, 2018

This is the worst #storm I've ever seen here in the #fraservalley. Probably the scariest commute home through #mapleridge too. Be safe out there. pic.twitter.com/mxcORyMPaJ — Maryanne (@McFarlaneDesign) September 15, 2018