Kingston police charge 4th man for child pornography

A fourth man has been charged in a series of child pornography investigations in Kingston.

According to police, three other men have been charged with similar offences since November. These investigations are not related, but have all been carried out by the Kingston police’s Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) unit.

Most recently, a 50-year-old Kingston man was arrested on Nov. 22.

The investigation began on May 15 of this year, when images of suspected child pornography were uploaded to a Google Photos account. Google reported the images to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in the United States.

It was determined that the IP address was based in Kingston and the RCMP’s National Child Exploitation Coordination Centre was notified.

On Oct. 11, Kingston’s ICE unit took over the investigation and obtained judicial authorization on Oct. 16 to identify the subscriber’s address.

On Nov. 22, police executed a search warrant at the subscriber’s residence. Police say the accused was present during the search and was arrested.

The 50-year-old Kingston man was charged with possessing child pornography and accessing child pornography.