Kingston man, 50, charged with sharing child pornography

A months-long investigation led to the arrest of a Kingston man, who was allegedly accessing and sharing child pornography.

The Kingston Police internet child exploitation unit is currently involved in an internet child exploitation project, which allows them to detect and monitor file-sharing networks associated with child pornography.

On June 23, police discovered an IP address attached to a local computer that was accessing a file-sharing site. Police were then able to access “suspected child pornography” from the computer in question.

Just under a month later, on July 18, Kingston police received authorization from a judge to identify the subscriber of the internet service and found that it belonged to a Kingston address.

On Nov. 2, a search warrant was executed at the address identified by police, and numerous digital and storage devices capable of holding extensive amounts of data were seized, police say.

Police added that they found video files and other files containing child pornography on the devices.

The 50-year-old man was arrested on Nov. 12 and charged with making child pornography available, possessing child pornography and accessing child pornography.

Police say they are still searching through the man’s many devices.