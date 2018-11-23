Off-duty Prince Edward County OPP officer charged with domestic assault

An OPP officer in Prince Edward County has been arrested in connection with an alleged domestic assault.

The OPP’s professional standards bureau launched a domestic-related investigation into alleged incidents that occurred while an officer was off duty.

On Friday, the OPP said the eight-year member has been charged with two counts of assault.

The officer has placed on administrative duties, OPP said.

The identity of the accused is not being released in order to protect the identity of the alleged victim, police said.

The officer will appear in court at a later date.

— More to come