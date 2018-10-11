Off-duty Quinte West OPP officer charged with impaired driving

An off-duty OPP officer in Quinte West has been charged with impaired driving.

On Sunday, Quinte West OPP responded to a single-vehicle motor collision around 3:35 a.m. on Radeski Street in Trenton.

OPP say the vehicle left the roadway and struck a fence. No injuries were reported.

READ MORE: Off-duty Hamilton cop charged with impaired driving after crash

Const. Allan Howard Detlor, a 13-year member currently serving in Quinte West in the East Region was charged with driving while ability impaired, driving with more than 80 milligrams of alcohol in his blood and obstructing a peace officer.

“The officer is assigned to administrative duties,” stated Const Derrick Osmond in a release issued Thursday.

Detlor will appear in court in Belleville on Oct. 25.