November 23, 2018 2:22 pm

Edmonton man, 61, killed in collision on Hwy. 43

By Online Journalist  Global News

A 61-year-old man died in a two-vehicle collision west of Edmonton late Thursday afternoon.

Stony Plain RCMP and emergency services responded at around 4 p.m. to a two-vehicle collision on Highway 43 near the community of Gunn, on the shore of Lac Ste. Anne.

Police said a silver SUV that was headed north on Range Road 32 pulled out onto Highway 43 and was struck by a blue car driving east on Highway 43.

The man from Edmonton, who was alone on the SUV, died on the scene.

The 19-year-old woman in the car, who is from British Columbia’s Peace River region, was taken to hospital via ambulance with unknown injuries.

An RCMP collision analyst says the cause of the crash remains under investigation. The name of the man who died is not being released.

The collision happened about half an hour before sunset. The collision scene is about 65 kilometres northeast of Edmonton in Lac Ste. Anne County.

