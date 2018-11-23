Crime
November 23, 2018 10:47 am

N.B. police commission to probe jury vetting in Dennis Oland murder case

By Staff The Canadian Press

Dennis Oland and his wife Lisa attend a news briefing by their legal team in Saint John, N.B., on Tuesday, Nov. 20, 2018.

Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press
A A

The New Brunswick Police Commission says it will investigate the police jury vetting that briefly derailed the Dennis Oland murder trial this week.

The trial continues today in front of Justice Terrence Morrison alone, after the jury was dismissed because a Saint John police officer accessed an internal police database to research jurors in violation of a directive from the Supreme Court of Canada.

READ MORE: Why a New Brunswick judge dismissed the jury and declared a mistrial in the Dennis Oland murder case

The Saint John Board of Police Commissioners asked the provincial commission to look into the officer’s actions.

In a news release today, the provincial commission confirmed it would – but not until “all criminal proceedings in this matter are completed.”

WATCH: Judge declares mistrial in Dennis Oland murder trial, defence says Saint John police to blame

Dennis Oland, 50, was convicted in 2015 of the second-degree murder of his father Richard Oland after a lengthy jury trial.

That conviction was set aside on appeal in 2016 and a new trial ordered.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Dennis Oland
New Brunswick Police Commission
Oland
Richard Oland
Saint John Board Of Police Commissioners
Supreme Court Of Canada

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News