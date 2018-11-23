Regina Railyard Renewal Project receiving joint $33.6M investment

The long discussed Regina Railyard Renewal Project is getting a major investment from the municipal, provincial and federal governments. A joint $33.6 million in funding was announced Friday morning.

The goal of the project is to turn the vacant portion of the 17.5 acre rail yard along Dewdney Avenue, between Alberta and Broad streets, into a “vibrant new neighbourhood.” Previously, the city has said the area will be home to townhouses and apartments for around 2,000 people.

The funding will go toward numerous site improvements including cleaning up the site, installing utility infrastructure and developing “vibrant” public spaces like a new park.

Eventually, the new development will include a pedestrian bridge that links downtown to the Warehouse District.

“I know this first phase of work on the Railyard Renewal Project has been greatly anticipated in the community,” Regina Mayor Michael Fourgere said.

“There has been a lot of work done behind the scenes and everyone is excited to see that it is now becoming real and tangible with this announcement. These early works will provide significant benefits for existing businesses and residents while laying the foundation for a dynamic and innovative renovation of an important central asset that will play a central role in the future of our city.”

The announcement goes on to say part of the goal is to make Dewdney Avenue more pedestrian friendly. Previously the area has faced criticism for a lack of crosswalk and a sidewalk on only one side of the avenue.

Each level of government is contributing $11.2 million to the project, with the City of Regina expected to pick-up any additional costs.

“The government of Saskatchewan is pleased to be investing $11.2 million toward this important City of Regina project,” Saskatchewan Government Relations Minister Warren Kaeding said.

“It will help strengthen the heart of the Queen City by contributing to the redevelopment of a central urban area into an even better place to live, work, play and do business.”

“The Railyard Renewal Project is a great example of how communities can leverage their existing infrastructure to create new spaces that meet people’s changing needs,” said Regina Wascana MP Ralph Goodale.

“The government of Canada is proud to be investing in this transformative urban renewal project that will breathe new life into Regina’s city centre, promote green development and living, and create new opportunities for local businesses.”

Work on the project is expected to begin in 2020 and take over a decade to complete.

With files from Colton Praill