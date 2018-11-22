Canada
November 22, 2018 12:32 pm
Updated: November 22, 2018 12:35 pm

Whistler Blackcomb opening day: Minimal snowfall limits runs

Aaron McArthur By Reporter/Anchor  Global News

WATCH: It's opening day for Whistler Blackcomb 2018 but a limited amount of snow means only a few runs are open. Aaron McArthur is live from Whistler with details.

A A

It’s opening day at Whistler Blackcomb, but a lack of snow means a lack of runs.

Winter hasn’t materialized yet in any meaningful way, meaning only some runs and lifts are operating.

READ MORE: Whistler launches new campaign telling hotel guests to drink tap water

That didn’t stop people who lined up for hours on Thursday morning to get whatever turns there are to be had.

Employees on the mountain have been told they can’t use their hill passes as there just isn’t enough snow to allow the guests and 4,000 staff to be on the hill.

READ MORE: A first look at the 130-metre Whistler-Blackcomb suspension bridge is not for the faint of heart

One of the major summer infrastructure additions, a 10-person gondola on Blackcomb, won’t be open until the middle of December.

Despite the limited capacity, don’t expect any discounts at the ticket window.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Whistler
whistler blackcomb
Whistler Blackcomb opening day 2018
Whistler opening day 2018

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News