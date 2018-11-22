Whistler Blackcomb opening day: Minimal snowfall limits runs

It’s opening day at Whistler Blackcomb, but a lack of snow means a lack of runs.

Winter hasn’t materialized yet in any meaningful way, meaning only some runs and lifts are operating.

That didn’t stop people who lined up for hours on Thursday morning to get whatever turns there are to be had.

Employees on the mountain have been told they can’t use their hill passes as there just isn’t enough snow to allow the guests and 4,000 staff to be on the hill.

One of the major summer infrastructure additions, a 10-person gondola on Blackcomb, won’t be open until the middle of December.

Despite the limited capacity, don’t expect any discounts at the ticket window.