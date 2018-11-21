Whistler launches new campaign telling hotel guests to drink tap water

The Resort Municipality of Whistler is launching a campaign for what some might call an old-school concept — drinking water from the tap.

It’s an effort to reduce the use of disposable plastic bottles.

The municipality is partnering with the Hotel Association of Whistler, to reassure visitors they can drink the water straight from the tap.

Mayor Jack Crompton says Whistler has some of the best-tasting tap water in British Columbia.

The campaign includes in-room education, telling guests most of the drinking water in Whistler comes from snowmelt.

The municipality stopped selling bottled water in all of its buildings, parks, and at the Meadow Park Sports Centre back in 2010.

It currently has 20 public water fountains with plans to install more in 2019.