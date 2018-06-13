A first look at the 130-metre Whistler-Blackcomb suspension bridge is not for the faint of heart

Crews are making progress on a new attraction at Whistler/Blackcomb that may not be for everyone.

The Whistler-Blackcomb suspension bridge will be 130 metres long with an elevation of about 2,000 metres.

WATCH: The sky is the limit as Whistler is set to launch new tourist attraction

The bridge will span from the Peak Chair across part of Whistler Bowl and end at West Ridge. Officials believe it could rest at the highest spot of any suspension bridge in North America.

“As far as we know, it would be the highest above-sea-level suspension bridge in North America,” Rob McSkimming, Whistler Blackcomb’s vice-president of development, told Global News last year.

The bridge and park expansion are part of the resort’s $345-million Renaissance project, which includes a series of attractions and activities such as a year-round, indoor water-play centre at the upper base of Blackcomb Mountain.