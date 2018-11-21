RCMP cruiser involved in crash along Prospect Road, cause unclear

Police are investigating a crash along Prospect Road Wednesday morning that involved an RCMP cruiser.

#RCMPNS due to a collision, Prospect Rd is closed between Club Rd. and

November 21, 2018

Few details have been released, but police say the crash in Hatchet Lake happened around 11:30 a.m.

Police say the crash involved three vehicles, one of which was a marked RCMP cruiser.

One of the drivers received minor injuries, according to police.

“Given an RCMP vehicle was involved in the collision, our collision analyst is currently on scene to determine cause,” RCMP said in a statement.

Police currently do not have a timeline on when the road will reopen.