Fatal Penticton crash victim identified

A driver who died in Penticton as the result of a single vehicle crash has been identified through social media.

The crash happened in the 1700 block of Carmi Avenue near Superior Peat in Penticton where a pick-up truck was found down the side of an embankment, against a storage container.

According to a Gofundme page, the victim is Barett Friesen, believed to be in his 20s.

The Gofundme page says Barrett was driving home late Sunday when his truck swerved off the road before flipping. The page says Barrett wasn’t found until Monday and was reported missing after failing to show up for work at Murray GM, where he employed as a mechanic.