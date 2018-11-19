Crash
November 19, 2018 11:47 am

Truck crash closes Carmi Avenue in Penticton

Emergency crews were called to Carmi Avenue near Superior Peat in Penticton just before 8 a.m. on Monday.

A truck was found on its roof after leaving the roadway and hitting a shipping container, witness Skylar Noe-Vak said.

Carmi Avenue has been shut down between McCleave Avenue and Sundaro Canyon Road as police investigate, he said.

More to come…

