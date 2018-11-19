Truck crash closes Carmi Avenue in Penticton

Emergency crews were called to Carmi Avenue near Superior Peat in Penticton just before 8 a.m. on Monday.

A truck was found on its roof after leaving the roadway and hitting a shipping container, witness Skylar Noe-Vak said.

READ MORE: Penticton dog missing after car crash found 18 days later

Carmi Avenue has been shut down between McCleave Avenue and Sundaro Canyon Road as police investigate, he said.

More to come…