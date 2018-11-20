Sergeant-At-Arms and Clerk of B.C. Legislature put on administrative leave

The clerk of the B.C. Legislature, Craig James, and sergeant-at-arms Gary Lenz have been put on administrative leave with pay and benefits.

Government House Leader Mike Farnworth made the shocking announcement on Tuesday morning with very few details.

Lenz and James were escorted from the building by the legislature’s police force.

“During the period of administrative leave and as a consequence of an outstanding investigation, Mr. James and Mr. Lenz must not access legislative assembly networking equipment, systems or services, must not be present in any building that is defined by the legislative precinct,” Farnworth said.

The move is unprecedented in modern B.C. legislative history.

Speaking to reporters following the government announcement, James said he wasn’t given any notice and has no idea what this has to do with. James says he was in the speakers office when the announcement was made and was notified that he was put on leave.

“I think we have a right to know what it is,” James said.

The Clerk of the House is the chief permanent officer of the Legislative Assembly who reports to the Speaker. In addition to procedural responsibilities, the Clerk is also responsible for the overall direction and administration of the Legislative Assembly.

James has been working at the legislature for more than 30 years.

The Sergeant-at-Arms is a permanent officer of the House, responsible for the security of the Parliament buildings and legislative grounds to ensure the House, its committees, and members are able to conduct their business without disturbance or interruption.

James struggled to come up with words when asked how he was feeling.

“Shock more than anything else,” he said. “There has to be cause under the Constitution Act.”

— More to come