Kelowna man wins $1 million in lottery; says ‘you never think it’s going to be you’

A Kelowna man is $1 million richer after winning a Lotto 6/49 draw earlier this month.

Nick Pisio says retirement, travel and perhaps a new car are in the plans after he matched 10 numbers to win a guaranteed prize draw on November 7th. Pisio purchased the lucky ticket at a Mac’s convenience store on Springfield Road.

“I was there to buy a couple more and check the ones I had,” said Pisio, who says he’s been playing the lottery every Wednesday for the past three years. “I had the staff scan the ticket – I couldn’t believe it! Everyone was shocked.”

Pisio says landing seven figures now means spending more time with family. Plans also include a trip to Maui come springtime and maybe a new set of wheels.

“The first person I told was my wife. I told her to sit down and she thought something bad had happened. She was jumping up and down . . . she even swore a little,” Pisio said with a laugh. “We enjoy spending our free time with our grandchildren. Now with an earlier retirement in our future, we can do that even more. We have no more worries.”

Pisio also says despite his new wealth, he still plans on playing the lottery every week.