Granton, Ont., couple wins $9.6M lottery jackpot

A Granton couple has been revealed as the winners of a multi-million dollar jackpot through Lotto 6-49 earlier this month.

“This is our first big win,” said Dianne Eeley, 56, while she and her husband Clinton Eeley visited the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up their cheque. The couple won the $9,656,932 jackpot in the Nov. 3 Lotto 6-49 draw.

A week after the draw, Dianne headed to the store to validate the ticket. “I couldn’t believe it,” she laughed. “Clint found out a couple hours later, and no one believed us!”

According to a media release from Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corp., the couple owns and operates an HVAC business and have three children and six grandchildren. They plan on investing in their business, sharing with family and paying off their mortgage.

“It’s unbelievable,” said Clint, 57. “It’s hard to comprehend the feeling!”

The winning ticket was purchased at Petro Canada on Dundas Road in London.