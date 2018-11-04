Canada
November 4, 2018 10:16 am

Winning ticket sold in London for $9.6 million Ontario lottery jackpot

By Staff 980 CFPL

A quartet of Lotto 64/9 tickets.

Richard Plume / The Canadian Press
A A

One lucky Londoner is waking up a few million dollars richer.

The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) says a winning ticket worth $9.6 million was sold in the Forest City for Saturday’s draw of Lotto 6/49.

READ MORE: Steve Hillier wins $1M lottery ticket, then London city council seat

The second prize-winning ticket, worth around $250,000, was sold online, and another ticket worth $100,000 was sold in Thunder Bay.

The next Lotto 6/49 draw takes place Wednesday and has an estimated $5 million jackpot.

WATCH: What can you buy with the Mega Million jackpot prize money?

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Forest City
London
Lottery
Lotto 6-49
Lotto ^/49
news
Olg
Ontario
Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation
Thunder Bay

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News