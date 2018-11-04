Winning ticket sold in London for $9.6 million Ontario lottery jackpot
A A
One lucky Londoner is waking up a few million dollars richer.
The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) says a winning ticket worth $9.6 million was sold in the Forest City for Saturday’s draw of Lotto 6/49.
READ MORE: Steve Hillier wins $1M lottery ticket, then London city council seat
The second prize-winning ticket, worth around $250,000, was sold online, and another ticket worth $100,000 was sold in Thunder Bay.
The next Lotto 6/49 draw takes place Wednesday and has an estimated $5 million jackpot.
WATCH: What can you buy with the Mega Million jackpot prize money?
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.