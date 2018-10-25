Steve Hillier wins $1M lottery ticket, then London city council seat

Steve Hillier has hit the jackpot. Twice.

One of the new faces to London city council discovered he won a $1-million lottery, just three days before he won the councillor race in Ward 13.

OLG says the winning ticket in the Lotto MAX draw Oct 19 was purchased at the Petro Canada on Wellington Road in London.

Hillier defeated incumbent Jared Zaifman in London’s election on Oct 22, though the results weren’t announced until Tuesday.

