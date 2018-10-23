‘My hands were shaking’, says Winnipeg’s newest millionaire

Bradley Houston said he had to check his winning lottery ticket a number of times before reality set in.

“I didn’t think I was seeing things right,” said Houston, a Winnipegger who won a $1 million jackpot Tuesday.

“I called a couple of buddies to come and look at the ticket with me. I’ve never won a million dollars before – I had no idea what to do with myself.”

Houston, who recently retired, said he purchased his winning ticket at the lottery kiosk in Grant Park Shopping Centre on Sept. 28.

“I must have checked it at least six times on the scanner,” he said. “My heart was pounding and my hands were shaking.

“It was hard to concentrate, so I just tried to count the zeroes.”

Houston said he’d like to buy a boat with his winnings and had always wanted to move back to Pine Falls after retiring.

