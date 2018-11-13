Lindsay police make arrest in lottery ticket theft investigation
A Toronto man wanted on several outstanding warrants for alleged lottery ticket thefts in Lindsay, Ont., was arrested on Monday.
City of Kawartha Lakes Police say a citizen called police on Monday after seeing a man acting suspiciously at an Angeline Street North business.
Officers located the man, whom they recognized as a person wanted on several outstanding warrants.
Jake Dakota Breen, 26, of Toronto, was arrested and charged with 13 criminal offences, including counts of theft under $5,000, possession of property obtained by crime and failing to comply with conditions of a recognizance.
He was held in custody for a scheduled bail hearing on Tuesday.
