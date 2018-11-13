Crime
Lindsay police make arrest in lottery ticket theft investigation

A Toronto man was arrested in connection to a rash of lottery ticket thefts in Lindsay.

A Toronto man wanted on several outstanding warrants for alleged lottery ticket thefts in Lindsay, Ont., was arrested on Monday.

City of Kawartha Lakes Police say a citizen called police on Monday after seeing a man acting suspiciously at an Angeline Street North business.

Officers located the man, whom they recognized as a person wanted on several outstanding warrants.

Jake Dakota Breen, 26, of Toronto, was arrested and charged with 13 criminal offences, including counts of theft under $5,000, possession of property obtained by crime and failing to comply with conditions of a recognizance.

He was held in custody for a scheduled bail hearing on Tuesday.

