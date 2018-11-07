Police warning Lindsay retailers of distraction thefts

City of Kawartha Lakes Police are warning area retailers of an increase in distraction-style thefts occurring at cash registers.

Police say in recent days, several retailers have fallen victim after a suspect attempts to pay for multiple items including lottery tickets by using a debit or credit card. Police note that when the suspect’s card is declined, the suspect advises clerks he will return with another method of payment.

The suspect then leaves some items at the cash register but exits the store with lottery tickets concealed in his clothing.

“The City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service is encouraging retailers to be extra-vigilant when presented with a similar scenario and to telephone police immediately if you believe your business has been the victim of a theft,” police stated.

Anyone with information on the incidents is asked to contact Sgt. Dave Murtha at dmurtha@klps.ca or call 705-324-5252 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.khcs.ca.