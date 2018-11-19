Peterborough woman claims $267K lottery prize

A Peterborough woman plans to take her parents to Greece as part of her $267,172 prize in Lotto Max last week.

Rebecca Carpenter earned the prize from the Nov. 9 draw. While in her kitchen, she checked her ticket on the OLG lottery app and learned of her windfall.

“I was in disbelief — thought it was too good to be true,” she said at the OLG lottery centre in Toronto. “I called my mom right away!”

READ MORE: Retired TTC bus driver in Lindsay wins $100,000 lottery prize

Carpenter, a 35-year-old manufacturing factory worker, purchased the winning ticket at Circle K on Ward Street in Bridgenorth, just north of Peterborough.

She says her plans for the winnings include a trip to Greece with her parents to mark her mother’s 60th birthday. Carpenter also intends to purchase a red Chevrolet truck and take a fishing trip in eastern Canada.

“I’m going to take care of my parents because they have helped me out all my life,” Carpenter said. “It’s incredible — I can’t wait to deposit my cheque.”