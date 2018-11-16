Retired TTC bus driver in Lindsay wins $100,000 lottery prize

A retired TTC bus driver from Lindsay, Ont., plans to do some extensive travelling with his recent $100,000 lottery win.

Glen Haskett, 63, claimed the $100,000 in the Oct. 19 Lotto Max Encore draw by matching six of the seven Encore numbers in the exact order.

READ MORE: Granton, Ont., couple wins $9.6M lottery jackpot

He purchased his $1 ticket at Loblaws on Kent Street in Lindsay.

“I enjoy playing Quick Picks with Lotto Max and Lotto 6-49,” stated Haskett while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up his winnings.

Haskett says he originally thought he had won $10,000 when he validated his ticket at a retailer.

“I was almost numb and couldn’t believe it,” he said. “When I found out what I really won, I thought the store manager was kidding!”

READ MORE: Lindsay police make arrest in lottery ticket theft investigation

Haskett, a husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, plans on using his winnings for “everyday life” along with trips to Vancouver, Alaska, and the Arctic Circle.

“It feels great – I can’t believe I won $100,000,” he said.