Police monitoring rumours of a threat against Guelph high school

Guelph police say rumours of a threat being made against Centennial Collegiate Vocational Institute are being taken seriously, but there is no reason to believe any students or staff are in danger.

A thread started on Monday evening in a Guelph-based Facebook group stated there were rumours going around the school that someone was being let out of a “secure facility” and was threatening to “shoot up” the school.

A spokesperson with Guelph police said that they were aware of the rumours and are taking it seriously.

“There is no immediate threat to anyone’s safety and we continue to monitor the situation,” said Const. Josh Fraser.

In a post on Centennial’s website on Tuesday morning, the school said it was also aware of the rumours.

“But they are just that — rumours,” the school said. “Our police officer is at the school as usual. Classes are in session. We have no reason to believe the school is not safe today.”

Fraser said the rumours may stem from an incident on Nov. 14 when a former student was taken into custody on school property with brass knuckles and a knife.

No one was injured in the incident and the young man was quickly arrested.

Fraser said as of Tuesday morning, the suspect was still in custody, awaiting a bail hearing.