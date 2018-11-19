Pickup truck stolen twice in a day: Guelph police

Guelph police say a 43-year-old man is facing charges after a pickup truck was stolen twice in one day over the weekend.

In a news release, police said a GMC Sierra was reported stolen on Saturday morning.

The pickup was found by officers later in the day on Sunnylea Crescent where it was turned over to the rightful owner.

A police spokesperson said officers left as the owner was trying to make arrangements to get the truck home, but a man came out of a house and drove away in the previously stolen pickup.

The owner followed it to Mohawk Drive where police arrested the suspect and charged him with possession of stolen property over $5,000.

He was released with a court appearance scheduled for Jan. 8, 2019, but police said he was arrested again early Sunday morning for breaching several of his conditions, including a curfew.

