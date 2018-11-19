Toronto police to update investigation into assault allegations at St. Michael’s College

Toronto police have scheduled a news conference Monday morning to update their investigation into an alleged group sexual assault at St. Michael’s College School.

The prestigious all-boys private school has faced intense scrutiny the past week following the revelation that eight students were expelled and another was suspended in connection with two separate assault cases.

Toronto police sources say the incident under police investigation involved a group of students on the football team pinning down another student and allegedly sexually assaulting him with a broom handle.

School officials said the assaults, which the administration was initially made aware of last Monday, were videotaped and circulated on social media.

On Friday, the school said it had also reported a third incident but declined to provide any details.

In an interview with Global News, St. Michael’s principal Greg Reeves said Sunday the school has launched a third-party investigation into the conduct of students at the school.

Reeves said that a committee of three to five “prominent citizens” would be asked to prepare a preliminary report on the incident in the spring, and submit a final report in the summer, so that recommendations in their report can be implemented for the start of the 2019-20 school year.

The school administration released Friday a timeline of events showing that police were not notified of the alleged sexual assault incident until two days after it learned about it.

Reeves said that in hindsight, he may have chosen to share the video of the locker room assault with police the same evening that he got it.

“As you know, there’s no playbook for something as serious as this. So, in hindsight, I may review that and consider whether that was a good decision or not,” Reeves said.

Reeves said he received another video over email Sunday morning, which he did not view but immediately forwarded to police. It’s not clear whether that video depicts a new incident or one of those already reported.

Police said last week that they believe there may be other victims and witnesses.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Child and Youth Advocacy Centre at 416-808-2922 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS.

—With a file from Jamie Mauracher and The Canadian Press