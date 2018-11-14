Toronto police investigating alleged group assault at St. Michael’s College

Toronto police are investigating an alleged group assault at St. Michael’s College School.

In a statement to Global News on Wednesday, police said that after receiving information from the media, “officers from 13 Division and the Child & Youth Advocacy Centre (CYAC) began an investigation into an alleged assault involving students at St. Mike’s.”

“At this stage, given the nature of the allegations and the involvement of young people, we will not release anything further.”

The school released a statement Wednesday afternoon:

“At St. Michael’s College School, nothing matters more than the safety and well-being of our students. Teaching our students goodness, discipline, and knowledge in an environment where respect for others is paramount is a responsibility we take very seriously.

“This week, to our shock and dismay, we learned of two incidents that were in clear violation of our Student Code of Conduct. The school has zero tolerance for such behaviour. The school administration promptly conducted an internal investigation, including meeting individually with the students involved and their parents.

“As a result, swift and decisive disciplinary action has taken place, including expulsions. We are deeply sorry that these incidents occurred. From this unfortunate situation, we redouble our efforts to educate and promote respect for others in the school and in the community.”

The school said that given police involvement it will respect the privacy of all included parties and will not be making any further comment.

It is unclear when the alleged assault took place.

-More to come.

Police are investigating @StMikesCathTO after, students tell @globalnewsto a video of an alleged group assault was posted to social media. The school says it’s “shocked” to learn of two recent incidents. More @globalnewsto pic.twitter.com/8svSbXeSqN — Jamie Mauracher (@JamieMauracher) November 14, 2018